Kforce (KFRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.830-$0.910 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.83-0.91 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.