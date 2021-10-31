Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.36 ($111.02).

FRA:KGX opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.94.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

