Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33 EPS.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 156.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3,011.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

