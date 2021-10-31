Knekted Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $52,228.11 and $44.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Knekted has traded 68.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00225768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00096502 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 783,210,551 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

