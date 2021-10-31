Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koala has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Koala alerts:

Koala Company Profile

Koala Corp. is a technology company that engages in the development of new technologies and services in the areas of emerging technology. It concentrates on the following areas: government, services, fuel, television, green, bank, and telecom. The firm also develops cellular and voice over internet protocol.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Koala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.