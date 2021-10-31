Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Komatsu stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

