Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
Komatsu stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.30.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
Further Reading: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.