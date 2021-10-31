Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $135.74 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00271365 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00167336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00105169 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002976 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,409,516 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

