KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $44.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

