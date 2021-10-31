Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNCRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY remained flat at $$7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

