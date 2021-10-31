Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $34.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

