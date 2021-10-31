Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in October

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $55.58.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.
Koninklijke DSM Company Profile
Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.