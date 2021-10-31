Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.35 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00234456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006074 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

