Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

