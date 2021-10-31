K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.95 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDF. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.24 ($14.40).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €14.90 ($17.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of €14.53 ($17.09). The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.74 and its 200 day moving average is €11.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

