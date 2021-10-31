KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Shares Up 0.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $82.90. 60 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

