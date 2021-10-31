Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kunlun Energy Company Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the business of exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Natural Gas Distribution segment engages in the sale of natural gas and the transmission of natural gas primarily in China. KunLun Energy Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.19. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.3222 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Kunlun Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

