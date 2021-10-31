Kuverit (KUV) Price Reaches $0.0002

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 42.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $374,933.81 and $235.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00231392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096565 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 175.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.