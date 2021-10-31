Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,956 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 551.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

