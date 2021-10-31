Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Funko were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Funko by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.40. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

