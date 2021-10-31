Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. On average, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

