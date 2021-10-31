Legal & General Group Plc Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 147.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $128,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNK opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

