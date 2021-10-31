Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,489 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.21 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.64.

SIGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

