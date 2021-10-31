Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $838.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

