LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $34.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LC. Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.93.

LC stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock worth $495,900. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

