LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading 7.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) traded up 7.3% during trading on Friday after Compass Point upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point now has a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. LendingClub traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $45.14. 86,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,449,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock worth $495,900. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.