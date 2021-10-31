LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA lowered shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 9,607.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,661 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 1,005.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in LG Display by 3,045.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

