Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the September 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

NYSE USA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.30 to $1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

