Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) versus Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Head-To-Head Survey

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -23.78% -23.02% Ligand Pharmaceuticals 19.03% 9.47% 5.40%

68.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dyne Therapeutics and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $223.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.32%. Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.44 million ($4.13) -3.51 Ligand Pharmaceuticals $186.42 million 13.06 -$2.98 million $3.13 46.63

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Dyne Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M. Evans in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

