Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ LTBR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 326,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,958. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.00. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
