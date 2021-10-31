Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 326,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,958. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.00. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.