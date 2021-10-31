Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $749.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.47.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.