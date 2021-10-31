Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

LIN stock opened at $319.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.68 and its 200 day moving average is $299.95. Linde has a one year low of $217.28 and a one year high of $322.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

