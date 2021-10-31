Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.47.
LIN stock opened at $319.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.68 and its 200 day moving average is $299.95. Linde has a one year low of $217.28 and a one year high of $322.72.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
