Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.520-$10.620 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.52-10.62 EPS.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,812. Linde has a one year low of $217.28 and a one year high of $322.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

