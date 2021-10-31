Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.52-10.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.34. Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.520-$10.620 EPS.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $319.20. 1,890,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. Linde has a twelve month low of $217.28 and a twelve month high of $322.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

