Litecoin Plus Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $130,242.48 and approximately $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,272.31 or 1.00070143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00060124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00041779 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.06 or 0.00625212 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

