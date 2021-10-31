Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.59

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 41469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 182,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

