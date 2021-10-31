LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Up 45.1% in October

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of LMAO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 2,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,078. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAO. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.