LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 70,064 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

