LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.54 Million in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $421,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

IAS opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

