LMR Partners LLP Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

