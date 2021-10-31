LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $95,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,748,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $13.85 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

