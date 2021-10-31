LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGAU. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

OTCMKTS:BSGAU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

