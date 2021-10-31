LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ KURI opened at $9.20 on Friday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.