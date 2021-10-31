Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $376.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $394.00 to $376.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $332.32 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 982.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 159.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.