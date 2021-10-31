Loews (L) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. Loews has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

