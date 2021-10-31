Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the September 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LMRMF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

