Loop Capital Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $75.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of DT stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.86, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

