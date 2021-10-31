Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,317 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 23,898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

