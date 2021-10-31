LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,049 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

