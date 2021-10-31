LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,595 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

