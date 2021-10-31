LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,502 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of EQT by 821.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.